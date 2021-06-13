Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $609.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,205,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,198,528. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $652.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.70 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $587.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.89, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,904,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.