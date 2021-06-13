Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,738,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,369,000 after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,867,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,236,424. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $53.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.52.

