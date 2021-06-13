Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REET. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,712,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000.

Shares of REET stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.14. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

