QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after buying an additional 876,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after acquiring an additional 179,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,529,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,462. The company has a market cap of $151.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

