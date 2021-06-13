QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,387 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 35,209 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.1% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after acquiring an additional 876,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,439,277,000 after acquiring an additional 179,412 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $134.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

