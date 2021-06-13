Quant (QNT) Price Hits $57.59 on Top Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, Quant has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. Quant has a market cap of $695.26 million and $7.44 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $57.59 or 0.00147054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001920 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.16 or 0.00687299 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.