Quantstamp Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.57 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $31.03 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00058582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00022263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.96 or 0.00783492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.37 or 0.08069327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00084783 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

