Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Cap Hits $18.57 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $18.57 million and approximately $51,881.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,507.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.41 or 0.06485213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $592.36 or 0.01579333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00443629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00151279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.52 or 0.00678579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.28 or 0.00443323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.45 or 0.00342456 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,184,748 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

