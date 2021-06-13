QuantumScape (QS) & The Competition Critical Review

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) is one of 43 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare QuantumScape to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get QuantumScape alerts:

15.1% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for QuantumScape and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 1 2 2 0 2.20 QuantumScape Competitors 59 478 694 11 2.53

QuantumScape presently has a consensus price target of $55.25, suggesting a potential upside of 98.03%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 4.27%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuantumScape and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A -$1.10 billion -71.54 QuantumScape Competitors $688.59 million $10.63 million 0.83

QuantumScape’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A QuantumScape Competitors -7.37% -16.64% -4.17%

Summary

QuantumScape competitors beat QuantumScape on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.