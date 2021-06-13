Quark (QRK) Price Tops $0.0159 on Top Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $858.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 272,657,043 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

