QuarkChain Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $103.49 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00058896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00022147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.36 or 0.00792821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00084838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.69 or 0.08038430 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars.

