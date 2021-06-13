QuickSwap Market Capitalization Hits $74.90 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $74.90 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $468.84 or 0.01307119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00057185 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.00163308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.36 or 0.00196147 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.66 or 0.01125398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,853.34 or 0.99957582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.