QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Down 18.7% This Week

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $84.41 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for about $528.40 or 0.01356469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00056360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00164857 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00186630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.38 or 0.01081743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,986.32 or 1.00083201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.