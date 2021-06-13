Quiztok Market Capitalization Tops $13.38 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded down 64.1% against the US dollar. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $13.38 million and $3.05 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,436,702 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

