Raise (RAISE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $56.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Raise coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $51,007.72 and $56.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raise has traded down 51.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Raise

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

