RAMP (RAMP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.12 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. One RAMP coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $78.26 million and $5.12 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RAMP has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.61 or 0.00804195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.99 or 0.08118264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00084144 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,121,740 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

