Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the May 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 492.0 days.
Shares of RMSYF stock remained flat at $$49.89 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56. Ramsay Health Care has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $53.47.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
