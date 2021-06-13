Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the May 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 492.0 days.

Shares of RMSYF stock remained flat at $$49.89 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56. Ramsay Health Care has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $53.47.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

