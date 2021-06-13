Rarible (RARI) Price Reaches $8.07 on Exchanges

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.07 or 0.00020741 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 32% lower against the dollar. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $33.53 million and $4.13 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00059997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.16 or 0.00806974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.47 or 0.08110522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00084469 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,152,283 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

