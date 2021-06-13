RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €559.22 ($657.91).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FRA:RAA opened at €713.40 ($839.29) on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business’s 50 day moving average is €721.58.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

