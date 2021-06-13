RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €559.22 ($657.91).

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAA. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

RAA stock opened at €713.40 ($839.29) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €721.58. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

