RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the May 13th total of 125,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 461,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RAVE opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.87. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 324.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 304.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 397,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 72,615 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of RAVE Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

