Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,270 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.46% of Raven Industries worth $226,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Raven Industries by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 263,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29,165 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 4th quarter worth $9,089,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. Analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

