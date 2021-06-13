Raven Protocol (RAVEN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7,293.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $7,293.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00056520 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00165997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00185307 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.97 or 0.01117005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,206.13 or 1.00681540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,437,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

