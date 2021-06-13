Ravencoin Classic (RVC) 1-Day Volume Tops $47,102.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $3.73 million and $47,102.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,507.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.41 or 0.06485213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.36 or 0.01579333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00443629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00151279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.52 or 0.00678579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.28 or 0.00443323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.45 or 0.00342456 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,960,145,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

