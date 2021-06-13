Ravencoin (RVN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $681.55 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $681.55 million and $75.65 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002257 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00056724 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022423 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,984,650,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

