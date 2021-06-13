Raydium (RAY) Price Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $4.16 or 0.00010541 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $211.89 million and approximately $18.11 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00055841 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00168764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00184879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.35 or 0.01070418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,208.37 or 0.99371875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,948,117 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.