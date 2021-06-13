Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

RYN stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

