REAL Market Capitalization Achieves $686,442.69 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. REAL has a total market capitalization of $686,442.69 and $86.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REAL has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One REAL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00059708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00022146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.51 or 0.00798472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.10 or 0.08020670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00083960 BTC.

About REAL

REAL (REAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

