REAL (REAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $648,314.63

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, REAL has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. REAL has a total market capitalization of $648,314.63 and approximately $82.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0645 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00058205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00022538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.66 or 0.00791055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.80 or 0.08147345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00085431 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

