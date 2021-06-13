Realio Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.94 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Realio Network has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $9.94 million and $142,492.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00003873 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00055833 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00169327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00185137 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.24 or 0.01082800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,106.82 or 1.00048337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.