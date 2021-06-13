RealTract Market Cap Reaches $1.32 Million (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, RealTract has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. RealTract has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $2,763.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00059484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.62 or 0.00802345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.41 or 0.08036767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00083828 BTC.

RealTract Coin Profile

RET is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

