Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,471,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.46% of Realty Income worth $347,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Realty Income stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.81.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

