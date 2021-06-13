ReapChain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $273,021.00 (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. ReapChain has a market cap of $7.47 million and approximately $273,021.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReapChain has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00059708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00022146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.51 or 0.00798472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.10 or 0.08020670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00083960 BTC.

About ReapChain

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.