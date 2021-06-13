Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Tops One Day Volume of $12,710.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $7.87 million and approximately $12,710.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003533 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Receive Access Ecosystem alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00146690 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001883 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.97 or 0.00680811 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

Receive Access Ecosystem is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,743,875 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Receive Access Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Receive Access Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Receive Access Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.