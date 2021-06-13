Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Update

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the May 13th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Red Eléctrica Corporación stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.19. 22,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,675. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDEIY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

