RED (RED) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. RED has a market cap of $736,827.50 and $33,065.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RED has traded 44.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.25 or 0.00439123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000574 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000105 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

