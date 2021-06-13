Redd (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

