ReddCoin Market Cap Reaches $84.24 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 32% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $84.24 million and $341,302.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,941.26 or 0.99737611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00031781 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00358672 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00443561 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.11 or 0.00821054 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00064380 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003432 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

