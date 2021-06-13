Refereum (RFR) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.54 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. Refereum has a total market cap of $36.54 million and $47,413.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Refereum has traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00059394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00022234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.19 or 0.00797362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.80 or 0.08155129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00085006 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

