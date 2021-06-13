Refinable Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.57 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $20.77 million and $1.57 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00056515 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00169653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00195286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.15 or 0.01107167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,020.04 or 1.00163216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.