reflect.finance (RFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,688.00

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $19,688.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00060370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.26 or 0.00792856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.82 or 0.08090690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00084256 BTC.

reflect.finance Coin Profile

RFI is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,452,495 coins. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

