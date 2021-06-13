Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.97.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Regions Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.01. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

