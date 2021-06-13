Reliant Investment Management LLC Acquires 553 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for about 2.8% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.0% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cintas by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,633,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 6.1% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $352.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $254.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

