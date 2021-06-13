Reliant Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.