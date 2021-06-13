Reliant Investment Management LLC Buys 1,530 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 531,782 shares of company stock worth $42,615,713. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

