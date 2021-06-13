Reliant Investment Management LLC Buys 9,849 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after buying an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after buying an additional 1,376,222 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $358.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

