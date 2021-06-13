Reliant Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 4.9% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. First Command Bank boosted its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $271.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $318.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.89 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

