Reliant Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises 2.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,347,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,493 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after purchasing an additional 564,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after purchasing an additional 559,462 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.03. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

