Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.4% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $147.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.