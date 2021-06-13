Reliant Investment Management LLC Purchases 259 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 2.7% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $584.47 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.17 and a 12-month high of $584.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $538.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.